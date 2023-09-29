Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Globus Medical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 576.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after purchasing an additional 760,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

