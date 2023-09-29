Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,600 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of LPX opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

