Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,900 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.90 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Commerce Bancshares

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.