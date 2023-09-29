Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 25,907.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 39.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,126,788.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,059,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,126,788.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,059,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,191,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,544 shares of company stock worth $4,918,459. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

QLYS opened at $152.84 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $157.88. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

