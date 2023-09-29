Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,176,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 2,859,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,557,000 after buying an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,632,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 889,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

VIV stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

