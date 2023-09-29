Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

