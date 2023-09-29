Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 18,616 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,046,000 after acquiring an additional 366,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,619,000 after acquiring an additional 237,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.81.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

