Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 34,103 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 417.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 142,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

