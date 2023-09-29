Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,670 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.87.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.