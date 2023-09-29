Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 177,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.58 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

