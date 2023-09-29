Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $858,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8 %

AVY opened at $183.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average is $175.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

