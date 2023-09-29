Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

