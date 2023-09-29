Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $887,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $519,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $202.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
