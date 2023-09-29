Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

