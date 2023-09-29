Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $913,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IDACORP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $112.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.61.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

