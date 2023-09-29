Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $972,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.9% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 829,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 97.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

