Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 70.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $165.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $149.76 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

