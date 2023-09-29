Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $942,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

