Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $969,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.45. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

