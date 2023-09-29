Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Essent Group stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

