Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Vontier by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 639,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vontier by 11.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $31.07 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

