Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.