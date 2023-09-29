Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,729 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 490.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.06 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

