Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 110.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Flowserve by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 78,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 256,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $2,360,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $39.47 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

