Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

RH Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $259.02 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.