Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 453.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 84,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.81. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

