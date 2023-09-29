Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 88,629 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $561,659,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.06 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

