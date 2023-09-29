Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archrock

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.