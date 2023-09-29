Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after buying an additional 247,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $137.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

