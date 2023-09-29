Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.26.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,858 shares of company stock valued at $22,448,152. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

