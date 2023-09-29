Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 396,649 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $152.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

