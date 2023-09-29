Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 59,996 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,996 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 697.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

