Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $132.20 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

