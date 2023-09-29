Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

