Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.25. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.