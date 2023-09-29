Presidio Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

