RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 86,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 32.5% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

