Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scholastic Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SCHL opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $47.25.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Scholastic Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.
