Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 964,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHL

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth $651,511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Scholastic by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scholastic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 267,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.