SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,277 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 161.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 340,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

