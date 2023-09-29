SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,187 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

