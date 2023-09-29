SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 895 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

GO stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.05.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,292 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

