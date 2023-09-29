SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

