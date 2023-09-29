SG Americas Securities LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 3.26. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

