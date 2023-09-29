SG Americas Securities LLC Has $431,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $881,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 181.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

