SG Americas Securities LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,035 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

