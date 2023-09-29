SG Americas Securities LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $6,911,137.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $6,911,137.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,128 shares of company stock worth $23,680,905. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

NYSE U opened at $30.69 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

