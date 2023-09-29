SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 315,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Stories

