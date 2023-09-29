SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.6 %

BNL stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.