SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,797 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.